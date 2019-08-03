Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post $238.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.60 million and the lowest is $236.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $239.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $954.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.70 million to $955.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $963.50 million, with estimates ranging from $962.20 million to $964.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 465,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,208. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

