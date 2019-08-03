Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 3,132,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.40. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

