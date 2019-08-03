Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

PNRG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.25. 473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137. Primeenergy Resources has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $245.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

