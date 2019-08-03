Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,457,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,580. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

