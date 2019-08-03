Private Vista LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 82.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.92. 5,572,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.