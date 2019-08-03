Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $3,161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,766.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,265,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,813. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

