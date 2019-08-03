Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $209,217.00 and $2,587.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003260 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00156329 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005575 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004441 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00054270 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.