Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,115 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. 1,648,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

