Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is Honeywell International Inc.’s Largest Position

Honeywell International Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 5.8% of Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after buying an additional 636,563 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 55,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $80.51 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.