PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRO. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

NYSE PRO opened at $70.01 on Thursday. PROS has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $143,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $217,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,973 shares of company stock worth $2,310,609. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PROS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PROS by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.