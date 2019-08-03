ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.37. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 12,718 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

About ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

