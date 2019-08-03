ProximaX (XPX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $271,641.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $271,641.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00256222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.01401055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00109349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

