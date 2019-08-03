Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.59.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. 4,275,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,226. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after buying an additional 1,810,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,741,000 after buying an additional 254,633 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,541,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

