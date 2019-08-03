Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,226. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,541,000 after acquiring an additional 131,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,767,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.