Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 63,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

