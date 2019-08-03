PutinCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $165,173.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003249 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00156427 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005510 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00055027 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 760,006,280 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

