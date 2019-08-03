Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $58.96 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $58.96 or 0.00542372 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $117,432.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00256694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.01404532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00112259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,646 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

