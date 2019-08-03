Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $99.76.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $445,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $220,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 22,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wingstop by 55.2% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

