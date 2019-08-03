Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

