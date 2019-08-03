QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,628. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.92. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 226,747 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

