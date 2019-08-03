Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $11.31. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 55,452 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $582.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 143,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

