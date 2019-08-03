Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,902 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,701,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571,986. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

