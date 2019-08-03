Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 99,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.