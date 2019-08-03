Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 690 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

