Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 954 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,851,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,421,000 after purchasing an additional 660,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

