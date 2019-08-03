Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.00. 27,093,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,386,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

