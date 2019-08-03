Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,206,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,489,000 after acquiring an additional 358,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,415,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,274,000 after buying an additional 48,158 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.96. 297,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

