Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,652. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

