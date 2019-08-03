QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $100.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

QCOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 138.82% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,769. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

