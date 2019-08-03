Quasarcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,867.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $8,867.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,302,883 coins and its circulating supply is 168,302,883 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

