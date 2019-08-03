Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.23

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 283168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $721.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $213,445.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,154.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

