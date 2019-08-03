Radium (RADS) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Radium has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $659.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,797,517 coins and its circulating supply is 3,788,992 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.