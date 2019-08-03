Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.