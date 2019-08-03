Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNDB. TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

RNDB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.60%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Foresta bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Randolph Bancorp worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

