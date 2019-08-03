Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.53.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,472,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $155,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Range Resources by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 116,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Range Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 415,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.