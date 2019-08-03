Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $318-321 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.26 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY19 guidance to approx $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Rapid7 stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 17,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $917,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 22,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

