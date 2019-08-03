Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0420 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $173.05 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Nanex, Upbit and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.01396119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110170 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,117,210,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Nanex, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Graviex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptohub and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

