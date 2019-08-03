Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $48.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17. Open Text has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

