Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Position Raised by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $179.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.