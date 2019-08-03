Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Re/Max updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 569,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $42,875.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger purchased 122,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,727,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,975.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 446,380 shares of company stock worth $13,990,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

