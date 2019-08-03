Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $56.10. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 91,835 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

