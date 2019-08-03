Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $9.63. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 3,358 shares.

REPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. The business had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnaud Ajdler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

