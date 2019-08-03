RED (RED) One Day Volume Tops $7,124.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, RED has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $794,162.00 and approximately $7,124.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00872627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000646 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.