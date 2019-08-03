Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Refereum has a market cap of $6.12 million and $320,799.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Upbit, OKEx and Bibox. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01392248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00111907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,029,189 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.