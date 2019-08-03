Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westrock by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,478,000 after buying an additional 8,658,073 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,072,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,871,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,519. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

