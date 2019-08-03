Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $496,329.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.