Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Xerox worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 422.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Xerox by 534.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

