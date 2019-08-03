Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after buying an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 4,161,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

