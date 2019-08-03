Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,942. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.28. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

