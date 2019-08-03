Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,588. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

